RIP HDS, Insight & Pentaho – Hitachi Vantara arrives with a data-driven IoT bang

Hitachi has announced the unification of Hitachi Data Systems, Hitachi Insight Group, and Pentaho into a single integrated business – Hitachi Vantara.

The coming together of the three business units into one looks to establish the new Vantara business as a major player in both information and operational technology.

Vying to be a major player of course pits Hitachi Vantara against the likes of Dell EMC, HPE and IBM, with Vantara looking to make a big IoT play – an emerging market opportunity which the new kid on the block claims “has no clear winner yet.”

The proposition being put forward by Hitachi Vantara is underpinned by data, with the new business claiming that no “comprehensive offering has yet to emerge that combines both OT and IT expertise to uncover its true potential—until now.”

“No other company brings together more than a century of operational technology expertise with informational technology trusted in the world’s most demanding enterprise environments,” said Hitachi Vantara CEO, Ryuichi Otsuki.

“Hitachi Vantara capitalizes on this unique combination by creating solutions that meet the needs of an increasingly connected world. Like our customers with whom we partner and co-create, Hitachi Vantara sees data as an opportunity—a path to outcomes that matter.”

According to Gartner, “more than $440 billion will be spent on IoT in 2020,” and the firm estimates that by 2020, “there will be more than 21 billion connected sensors and endpoints, and digital twins will exist for potentially billions of things.” in the same timeframe.

To address this market, Hitachi Vantara will harness business, human and machine data across OT and IT environments to build comprehensive, data-driven solutions. Customers will be able to manage, store, govern, blend, analyse, and visualise data—and then take action based on uncovered insights.

“Hitachi Vantara marks a monumental change for Hitachi as we continue to advance our unified corporate vision of Social Innovation,” said Hitachi, Ltd. President and CEO Toshiaki Higashihara.

“Hitachi has been helping customers harness the power of their data to support meaningful business action for years. Now as the world is being transformed by digital tools and processes, we are unifying our strongest digital solutions companies together as a new Hitachi company that delivers exponential business impact for our customers and the betterment of society. The formation of Hitachi Vantara underscores Hitachi’s commitment to collaborative creation with customers and partners, and being a true innovation partner for the era of IoT.”

Complimenting the arrival of the new business, Vantara released a new version 2.0 of the Lumada platform, with a new Hitachi IoT appliance also announced and designed to run Lumada on the edge.