Quantum Computing: Is the futuristic tech really everything it seems?

Quantum Computing is a topic that has appeared in the news a lot recently for various reasons, and the growing column inches can be attributed to a growing number of advancements in the area.

From something that was previously only understood by scientists, to becoming a core industry tool, requires a huge amount of work, but one that some of the largest vendors in the world seem to be making progress on.

But what exactly is quantum computing? Well it’s an advanced technology that gathers information differently to traditional computing.

What is Quantum Computing?

In a world where computers take on the majority of daily tasks, from storing data to sharing information across a widespread number of locations, it could be said that a world without computers is no longer possible.

With this, comes an increased demand for innovation, to always push the envelope.

Traditional computing methods followed a process using bits that were only available in two states, one or zero. However, quantum computing uses qubits, which are available in more states other than just one and zero. This enables faster delivery of data than traditional computing.

The field of quantum computing is one that has been around for many years. In fact, the first concept dates back to the work of Richard Feynman in 1982, a theoretical physicist who was known for his work in quantum mechanics. This was also when a quantum computer with spins was developed.

A quantum computer with spins is usually embedded with what is known as electron spins, which are basically candidates for qubits in a quantum computer. This is where a number of calculations are generated at the same time and by using different spin states from the electron spins, different calculations can be made.

In research based on application containers, 451Research describes quantum computing as a technology that has been “an object of intellectual and scientific fascination for many decades because quantum physics is strange and wonderful. Interesting quantum algorithms have been developed should a practical quantum computer ever exist to run them.”

However, from the many advancements and innovations that have come to light in the 21st century, quantum computing has since become a technology that is more greatly recognised but many still have their doubts as to whether it should be made use of.

What advancements have been made?