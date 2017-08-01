Adobe commits to UK tech sector with new flagship office

Adobe confirms its commitment to the UK’s digital technology sector after opening a flagship office in London’s tech city, based at ‘Silicon Roundabout’.

Adobe has confirmed its commitment to the UK’s tech sector after opening its flagship office in London’s tech city.

The company’s new office will be a London Hub, for the 600 employees across the UK. It signifies Adobe’s commitment to the UK’s tech sector and its growth in both the UK and Europe, despite Brexit looming.

Situated in London’s Shoreditch area, dubbed the ‘Silicon Roundabout’. Adobe has taken over three floors of the White Collar Factory on Old Street Roundabout, with the White Collar Factory a new development by Derwent London and taking inspiration from 20th century architects Frank Lloyd Wright and Jean Prouvé.

The London Hub office is also the first UK building to be given the Mayor of London’s seal of approval for world-class digital connectivity.

Matt Hancock, the Minister of State for Digital and Culture, said, “I’m delighted Adobe has opened its new office in London and will continue its ongoing investment in the UK. The decision is another vote of confidence in our thriving digital economy that will help support digital transformation across the whole country.”

The office has been built with sustainable design principles; high ceilings, natural light and ventilation. Built to promote a creative environment, the building encourages both individual and group space equally and provides employees with technology they need to efficiently work together.

Along with the design, creating a relaxed working environment, the office is designed with colour mirrors reflecting the iconic London skyline mimicking filters of Adobe Photoshop to mirror the creative spirit of Adobe.

Garrett Igg, President, Adobe Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “The White Collar Factory and all of East London provides plenty of downtime and networking opportunities for Adobe employees; we are excited to be a part of such a vibrant and thriving UK community.”

Employees’ space is open-plan with additional features such as a library, games area, a tech café, social hubs and a roof terrace with a 150m running track.

As well as benefits for employees, the office has the first UK-based “Customer Experience Centre” which will provide UK and European customers to experience Adobe technology in action, up close and personal.

Igg continued: “As both the public and private sectors go through rapid digital transformation, our market-leading digital media and digital marketing solutions are helping revolutionise how brands design and deliver exceptional digital experiences. We place tremendous value on the UK and European market and see strong potential in further growing our business in the region by offering trusted technology solutions that empower individuals, businesses and drive economic growth.”