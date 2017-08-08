British Heart Foundation transforms HR with Workday

Charity’s move comes as part of a broader digital transformation project.

The British Heart Foundation is transforming its Human Resources (HR) systems with the Workday Human Capital Management system.

The Foundation, which is the largest independent funder of cardiovascular research and has 2,700 full-time staff along with around 25,000 volunteers, chose Workday as part of a broader digital transformation.

“We wanted an HR system that would help transform the organisation and Workday met all our criteria. Workday really is the best system on the market,” commented Kerry Smith, Director of People and Organisational Development, British Heart Foundation.

“We don’t see Workday as just an HR tool, we see it as a business transformation tool. It will be a huge step forward for us as an organisation and something that matches our own ambitions and vision for where we want to go as a charity.”

The Foundation is said to have selected Workday HCM in order to help it to better access its data so that both staff and managers can use it more effectively. The hope is that the new system will also help to reduce the amount of time spent by the charity’s retail shop managers on admin.

The charity is also said to be adopting Workday so that it can remove duplicated work and data entry by having a single, integrated system of record.

“The British Heart Foundation is the largest charity in the UK when it comes to research, education and awareness around heart disease,” commented Carolyn Horne, regional vice president, UK & Ireland, Workday.

“Organisations across many industry sectors are experiencing the power of the Workday system as it supports their broader digital transformation goals. We are looking forward to supporting the British Heart Foundation in its own transformation efforts and welcome the charity to the Workday community.”

The ERP company has recently set about expanding its product reach by offering Workday Medium Enterprise, a move that expanded its focus from being solely on the larger enterprises to the mid-market as well.