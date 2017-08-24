Canonical simplifies Kubernetes to increase enterprise adoption

Best practices guide through the reference architectures should remove some of the pain and suffering from Kubernetes use.

Canonical is trying to bring Kubernetes into the enterprise with two new consulting packages.

The company is essentially giving enterprise users a reference architecture and consulting on how to operate Kubernetes on any cloud, bare mental, or virtualisation.

“Organisations looking for best-practice Kubernetes now have a reference architecture and specialist consulting to operate K8s on any cloud, bare metal, or virtualisation” said Marco Ceppi, product manager for Kubernetes at Canonical.

“Canonical Kubernetes is transforming how our customers host scale out, cloud native workloads, with an emphasis on portability across public clouds and private infrastructure.”

The Kubernetes Explorer offering is designed to cover Kubernetes on public cloud, private cloud, or VMware and will cost $15,000 for the reference architecture, but that includes training and deployment.

Kubernetes Discoverer includes bare metal operations and would cost $35,000 and include “specialist consulting to optimise the architecture for particular workloads,” and hands-on training.

“The enterprise challenge is to enable containers across hybrid cloud environments” said Dustin Kirkland, VP Product at Canonical. “Canonical’s cloud partnerships provide choice of cloud infrastructure with a consistently secure and efficient Kubernetes across multiple clouds.”

The company’s Kubernetes implementation is said to serve as a shared platform for partner offerings such as those from Galactic Frog, Rancher Labs and Weaveworks.

“Innovation is shifting up the stack, so we are delighted to partner with Canonical to enable enterprise serverless infrastructure on every cloud” said Anthony Skipper, Founder and CEO at Galactic Fog. “Galactic Fog on Canonical’s Kubernetes provides a multi-cloud solution for serverless computing that is operable at scale and easy to integrate.”

“Enterprises can cut through the complexity to discover the power of Kubernetes with Ubuntu’s reference architecture and services.” said Steve George, COO at Weaveworks. “Combining Canonical Kubernetes with Weave Cloud’s comprehensive management and monitoring delivers a powerful and efficient platform for DevOps practitioners to deploy and operate sophisticated apps at scale, on any infrastructure.”