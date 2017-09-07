DevOps made easy- Automic Software launches ‘Continuous Delivery Map’

Interactive map will act as a reference guide for DevOps projects.

CA Technologies owned Automic Software has released a dynamic, visual map of the DevOps and Continuous Delivery tool chains.

Called, Continuous Delivery Map, it looks like a metropolitan ‘transit’ map where all the tools within the DevOps tool chain are categorised and appear as stops, much like the London Underground rail lines map.

Each tool is represented as a stop, with each providing an explanation to links and additional documentation as well as the products homepage. The lines on the map represent elements of the development and delivery process, according to Automic.

“Making sense of the huge variety and number of tools available for the modern software development process can be confusing,” said Chris Boorman, CMO of Automic.

“The Continuous Delivery Map clarifies the role each of these tools plays within a CD context, and demonstrates how orchestration, which is at the heart of this guide, is critical to a successful modern software delivery practice.”

The company says that it will provide a simple format and operate as a standard reference tool that will show users the kinds of tools that are required for modern software delivery practices.

“The Continuous Delivery Map serves as a comprehensive resource on the leading tools in the DevOps market, including DBMaestro,” commented Yariv Tabac, co-founder, CEO, DBMaestro. “We look forward to seeing this tool see widespread use as it becomes a standard resource for the DevOps community.”