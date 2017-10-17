Kubernetes reigns supreme as rival Docker jumps on board

Enterprise customers of Docker will be able to harness the power Kubernetes while continuing to use Docker security tools, for example.

Docker has implemented the capabilities of its container orchestration rival, Kubernetes, for the deployment of Enterprise Edition software apps, marking a victory for the Google tool.

The already popular Kubernetes gains an outstanding compliment on the back of this decision by being included alongside the offerings of its long-standing adversary.

For users of Windows and Linux, this move will make both the apps managed by Kubernetes, and those handled by the Docker Swarm orchestrator available via a single compute cluster.

Not only will both capabilities be available to Docker’s enterprise customers, the benefits of Kubernetes and Docker can be leveraged in conjunction. For example, the security capabilities of Docker could remain active while working with Kubernetes.

The open source tool from Google was previously available with Docker, but it had not been embraced in the same way, making it complex to set up and use. Now specific support is in place to smooth the process.

Companies like Canonical have been working to provide Kubernetes to the enterprise through the creation of a pair of new consulting packages. The idea behind this is to streamline the process of putting Kubernetes into action with a reference architecture and consulting support.

This move applies Kubernetes to the public and private cloud, with the referencing architecture costing $15,000. Support in using and working with it is included free of charge.

The popularity of Google based Kubernetes was also recently reaffirmed when it was taken on by Mesosphere, another container orchestration provider. Mesosphere did not simply bring the capabilities of Kubernetes on board, it was integrated into its flagship software.

Docker has become deeply ingrained in the work of Oracle, working together to enhance the way developers can use their offerings symbiotically. This initiative has brought Oracle databases, developer tools and middleware to the Docker store market place, putting a wide range of capabilities within the reach of developers.