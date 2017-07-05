Fujitsu adds AI & biometrics to the service desk

Fujitsu introduces new AI and biometric systems to enhance the growing digital workplace.

Fujitsu has introduced new cognitive technology systems in an attempt to enhance its Social Command Centre (SCC).

The company is adding technologies such as artificial intelligence, biometrics, and natural language processing in order to increase mobility in the workplace.

The Social Command Centre is a system used by Fujitsu’s service desk as a way to deliver support services to customers. It uses end user feedback to identify problems and causes that businesses encounter and provides solutions.

This includes using virtual agents and cognitive learning to deliver a more consistent and productive user experience. The technology would help automate simple tasks that need to be carried out which are often time consuming for staff. This in turn will allow operators to focus on more complex and important tasks.

The technology will use voice recognition and virtual assistants in an attempt to speed up solving IT issues callers have.

The company aims to amplify the level of communication with customers by using voice biometrics to identify the needs of speakers which will simplify their experiences. This also involves having features such as chat bots predicting user behaviour, and using AI applications to manage requests.

Conway Kosi, Head of Managed Infrastructure Services at Fujitsu in the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region said: “With the Fujitsu Social Command Centre, you chat with a virtual agent just as you would with a colleague. Virtual agents understand natural language requests, and therefore have the ability to book flights, make hotel reservations, track the progress of your requests and even fill in your timesheets

“Our goal is that virtual agents will eventually pass the Turing test: most of the time, people won’t even realize they’re talking to a machine. And because we are automating a range of everyday support requests, live agents are able to act faster than ever in resolving more complex user support needs.”

Fujitsu estimates it will help organisations to reduce the number of calls answered by operatives at service desks by 40%. A key feature being implemented includes having virtual agents chat in 14 languages. Fujitsu already provides services for cloud based solutions, products, and services to approximately 155,000 people in over 100 countries. The company aim to use this new cognitive technology to provide a more integrated digital workplace, and more personalised user experience.