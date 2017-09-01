HPE Software, Micro Focus merger reaches $8.8 billion conclusion

Will this move go down as the point at which HPE were able to turn over a new leaf, and leave the past behind?

Today, HPE Software is merging with Micro Focus, a UK based software vendor, in a deal costing $8.8 billion that will see HPE shareholders owning 50.1 per cent of the new business.

Following the merging of the two companies, a software business will be created that will stand among the largest of its kind in the world, set to be seventh in in size in pure-play enterprise software rankings.

A focal point of this strategic move is that it marks a shift away from the burden of the acquisition of the software company Autonomy by HP in 2011. Scrutiny and criticism exacerbated the failed business plan.

The HPE software business focusses on areas that are major current tech trends including big data and enterprise security, with businesses also focussing on application delivery management and IT operations management.

Chris Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of Micro Focus, said: “Today marks a significant milestone for Micro Focus, and I am honored to be leading this team… We are bringing together a powerful combination of technology and talent uniquely positioned to drive customer-centred innovation at enterprise scale – enabling organisations to maximise the ROI of existing software investments while embracing the new hybrid model for enterprise IT.”

It is planned that the new entity will be able to provide enterprise grade support with solutions targeting areas including DevOps, predictive analytics, security and risk management, and Hybrid IT.

“It is our mission to provide a best-in-class portfolio of enterprise-grade scalable software with analytics built in, and put customers at the centre of our innovation building high-quality products that our teams can be proud of… Driven by this mission, Micro Focus is uniquely positioned to help customers and partners address opportunities and challenges within the new hybrid model for enterprise IT – from mainframe to mobile to cloud,” said Hsu.