Java 9 gets go-ahead but Red Hat abstains from vote

September 21 has been named the day for the much-anticipated release.

Oracle has confirmed the release date for the new Java 9 platform, with September 21 named as the day that developers can finally get their hands on the much anticipated update.

Previously Oracle had struggled to get Java 9 approved by the Java Community, with members including IBM having concerns regarding compatibility with the new modular system. However, this most recent vote secured approval for Oracle, with all members of the community process voting “yes” for the platform – apart from Red Hat who chose to abstain from the vote.

Red hat explained its decision to pass on the vote saying that it remained concerned about the “impact on wider community adoption”. However, the firm said that it did not want to delay the release any further and were “happy with the more aggressive schedule proposed by the Specification Lead and EG for subsequent versions of Java”.

Some of the new features of Java 9 include a J shell tool that will provide developers with evaluative statements, and Reactive Streams including an API that will allow other applications to make use of the capabilities Java language provides. The software is set to provide a modularised system that will be powerful enough for different functions, but still available for developers to adapt the code easily.