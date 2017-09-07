Mesosphere adds Kubernetes support to DC/OS

The favourite container orchestration software of Google continues to gain support among tech vendors.

Mesosphere is adding support for Kubernetes as part of its flagship software.

The move highlights just how popular a container orchestration tool Kubernetes has become, because it’s basically Mesosphere’s main rival.

This isn’t the first time that the San Francisco start-up has incorporated some Kubernetes into its software, given that it added a modified version of it as an alternative to its Marathon system, but the latest move is a much bigger step.

The addition of beta support for the Google-originated tool into the DC/OS offering will allow users to more easily distribute applications across computing hardware, which often includes software containers and that’s what Kubernetes manages.

Read more: Microsoft expands Kubernetes container strategy with CNCF alliance

Marathon was the primary choice as the application orchestration software, and while development of this will continue, the company has decided to add the ability to work with other container orchestration software.

The news, which was expected to be announced next week, was first reported by The Information.

In essence, this is a major win for Kubernetes, which has received big name backing from Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, who are now all a part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation which is the neutral home for open source projects such as Kubernetes.

Both Microsoft and Google have dedicated cloud services that run a managed version of Kubernetes, whilst AWS is also said to be working on one after recently joining the CNCF.

Read more: AWS joins CNCF to boost open source strategy

Other offerings still exist in the market, and there are many different flavours of the Kubernetes technology, with Docker’s container orchestration software Swarm being one of the main rivals.

It’s likely that Mesosphere, like many of the other players in the market, is just offering Kubernetes as a means to better serve its customers, given that customers tend to like variety and multiple options with the technologies that they use.