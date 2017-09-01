Microsoft lines up AR, VR Windows 10 update

The major software update in October 2017 will also bring new features for security on board, in addition to paving the way for AR and VR hardware.

Microsoft has announced plans for an October 2017 Windows 10 update that will prepare systems for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware.

This move is intended to benefit a full spectrum of Windows 10 users, as Microsoft updates not only consumers, but also businesses, with the cutting edge technology trends.

In this significant step toward the widespread implementation of AR and VR, approximately 550 million devices will be eligible to access the update, as it is released to existing customers.

The major Windows 10 update that carries these changes will also include new features centred upon enhancing security and gaming.

Microsoft has shown a great deal of interest in harnessing the power of cutting edge technologies for the benefit of business, with Dynamics 365 set to streamline many traditional process using cloud technology, for example.

Tackling new frontiers in other areas of cutting edge technology, Microsoft has been harnessing Intel hardware in the development of its deep learning platform, Brainwave. The two companies are also working together to achieve real-time AI in the cloud.

Blockchain is another technology among the frontrunners set to be disruptive over the next few years, and Microsoft has been fully engaged in the process of its development. This has included being at the core of major consortiums alongside the likes of Goldman Sachs and Accenture.

Also working with Intel on this project, Microsoft is looking to make a breakthrough in bringing blockchain technology to the enterprise, targeting ease and efficiency with a new framework called the Coco Framework.

Biometrics and AI have also been combined by Microsoft in a project it is working on with the BBC. This plan intends to find a way to use biometric security capabilities alongside artificial intelligence to allow the user to control the iPlayer simply by voice.