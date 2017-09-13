NoSQL database Riak acquired following Basho’s fall from grace

Which well known user of the NoSQL database has decided to acquire it?

One of the largest online gambling companies is acquiring Basho’s NoSQL database technology.

When the news broke of the NoSQL business entering receivership towards the end of July this year, many users of the company’s Riak database technology would have feared for it’s future.

Fortunately, bet365, which is an avid user of the database, has decided to acquire it following Basho going into receivership.

The online gambling company is due to open source the entire Riak codebase as its first order of business, the move will make all features, including those that were only available for enterprise customers, free for all to use.

“Riak is a brilliant technology that we and others have invested heavily in and benefitted greatly from, said Andrew Deane, bet365’s Systems Development Manager for Middleware. “We want to make sure all of our Riak projects continue unhindered and would like to invite the community to help us improve the technology further.”

The deal includes both the open source and enterprise editions of the product, so the community around the product will be able to continue to contribute.

“Riak is an important technology for us, as it is for many other companies that use it. It is in all of our best interests, the platform remains stable and is allowed to evolve,” said Deane. “The most effective way to do this is to make the entire source code available to the community.

bet365 is currently developing a roadmap for Riak’s continued development, with the company saying that there’s plans to bring “essential enterprise functionality back into the core open source product.” The first phase will focus on multi-data centre replication.

“Generally, replication works but there are bugs that need to be ironed out. Once that’s done, we have some ideas of what we’ll do next but nothing is as yet set in stone,” said Deane.

“We will be asking the community to collaborate on key decisions from the functionality that will be of most benefit as well as the type of open source licence they feel will yield the greatest results.”