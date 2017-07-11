SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications lands on Google Cloud Platform

Arrival on GCP means that SUSE now has a footprint on all three major public clouds.

SUSE has made its Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications available on the Google Cloud Platform.

Now available as the operating system for SAP Solutions on GCP, the SUSE offering is said to offer customers the ability to leverage virtual machines with both price and performance advantages for SAP HANA workloads on GCP.

The move makes it the first support Linux for SAP HANA on Google Cloud and now means that the SUSE offering is available on the three major public cloud providers, Google, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services.

“SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications on GCP highlights a key benefit of the operating system – customers saving time, effort and budget as they implement SAP landscapes, including on premise and now on demand,” said Naji Almahmoud, vice president of Global Alliances for SUSE.

“SUSE software-defined infrastructure solutions enable customers to meet the changing demands of the digital economy, and support for Google Cloud Platform gives businesses flexibility to choose the deployment method that meets their needs with the leading Linux for SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA.”

The move increases the footprint of SUSE across the largest public clouds and should give customers more flexibility when it comes to operating costs given that they will only pay for what they use.

Brenton O’Callaghan, regional VP Bluefin North America, said: “Bluefin Solutions believes the capability to run SAP on the Google Cloud Platform is going to drive innovation and disruption that will benefit enterprise customers for years to come.

“As a SUSE partner and one of the only service providers in the world to have experience running SAP on the three major public cloud providers, we believe there is no better time for enterprise customers to build public cloud into their digital roadmap. We’re excited to work with SUSE and Google moving forward.”