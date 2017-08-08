Intel unveils “ruler” form factor for petabyte SSD storage

Intel Optane technology dual port SSDs and 3D NAND dual port SSDs also revealed.

Intel may be facing more pressure in the data centre market than it ever has done, but it’s not backing down from the challenge.

The latest innovation from the company sees it unveil a new solid state drive form factor that enables up to 1 petabyte of storage in a 1U server rack.

The ruler form factor, which is called so for its long, skinny shape, is said to shift storage from the 2.5-inch and 3.5inch design for traditional hard disk drives, and the add-in card form factor, and offers a non-volatile storage technology. Basically, the company has come up with a new shape and design that removes the barriers of design.

The ruler form factor SSDs use Intel 3D NAND technology to offer up to 1PB in a 1U server, or about 300,000 HD movies.

Intel’s also teasing the dual port Intel Optane SSDs and 3D NAND SSDs, pitching them as offering “critical redundancy and failover” that will protect against multiple paths to failure for mission-critical and high availability apps.

The company says that this offering, along with new storage technologies, will deliver more IOPS, bandwidth, and lower latency than SAS SSDs.

“We are in the midst of an era of major data center transformation, driven by Intel. These new ruler form factor SSDs and dual port SSDs are the latest in a long line of innovations we’ve brought to market to make storing and accessing data easier and faster, while delivering more value to customers,” said Bill Leszinske, Intel vice president, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), and director, strategic planning, marketing and business development.

“Data drives everything we do – from financial decisions to virtual reality gaming, and from autonomous driving to machine learning – and Intel storage innovations like these ensure incredibly quick, reliable access to that data.”

Dual port Intel® SSD DC D4500, D4502 and D4600 Series will be available starting in 2017’s third quarter, while the Intel Optane SSDs and 3D NAND SSDs in the “ruler” form factor will come out “in the near future.”

If that wasn’t enough for you, then Intel’s also got an updated SATA family of SSDs for the data centres, which are targeted at being HDD replacements.

The Intel SSD DC S4500 and S4600 Series are said to combine a new Intel-developed SATA controller, SATA firmware and “the industry’s highest density 32-layer 3D NAND.”

Intel’s designed the technology so that it’ll be easy to move from HDD to SSDs. These new offerings are available now.