Red Hat acquires Permabit to boost storage efficiency

Red Hat acquires Permabit assests and technology to open source its technology in driving storage efficiency for businesses embracing transformation.

Red Hat has acquired the assets and technology of Permabit, a data reduction solutions provider.

The acquisition of Permabit’s technology will enable Red Hat to deliver data deduplication and compression features to its Linux platform.

This is expected to help develop the capabilities across Red Hat’s hybrid cloud and storage technologies, Red Hat OpenStack platform, OpenShift container platform and Red Hat Storage.

A growing number of enterprises are adopting digital technologies such as Linux containers and cloud computing, and Red Hat has revealed plans to open source Permabit’s technology in order to continually offer open source solutions and upstream innovation.

Jim Totton, VP and GM, Red Hat said: “With the addition of Permabit’s data deduplication and compression tools to Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat will be ready to support these organisations as they seek to derive a more efficient storage footprint to power business innovation.”

Businesses embracing digital transformation are advised by Red Hat that it can be done effectively with the use of storage efficiency. In doing so, Red Hat will provide a fully open-source platform of technologies.

According to Red Hat, open source solutions are built to tackle any storage challenges that may arise from advanced technologies used during digital transformation. This is done by using software to increase the amount of storage that is available to applications without the need to increase physical storage.

Totton said: “Digitally-transformative technologies, including cloud infrastructure, Linux containers and hyper-converged infrastructure, require enterprises to re-examine overlooked or previously commoditised technology decisions, especially storage, to gain as many efficiencies as possible for business evolution.”

The inclusion of Permabit’s technologies is particularly effective based on the hyperconverged infrastructure, which delivers storage and compute onto a single x86 server. It is effective as combined with virtualisation, storage and other capabilities users are provided with access to a wide scale offering.

The transaction amount of the acquisition has not been provided, but Red Hat has confirmed that it will have no material impact to its guidance for the second quarter which ends on August 31, 2017 or the fiscal year, ending February 28, 2018.