Hat’s off for the new open source storage solution in town

Red Hat has released new storage solutions, how will they benefit customers using cloud storage?

Red Hat has announced the release of its newest solution, the Red Hat Container-Native Storage 3.6.

The latest version of the Storage supports containerised applications and infrastructure in RedHat OpenShift Container Platform Cluster. Red Hats announcement follows an early release of its enterprise-grade Kubernetes container application platform.

Red Hat outlines its newest Storage solution will bring a threefold increase in persistent storage volumes per cluster.

Built upon Red Hat Cluster Storage, the new Storage solution is integrated with OpenShift Contain Platform to serve storage out of containers. The company’s storage solution is fit for enterprise use, durable and secure. It also works effectively with hybrid cloud customers, because it operates on-premises or off premises in public cloud systems.

Customers using Container-Native Storage will be able to operate on a single integrated container platform because the solution takes away the need to have multiple platforms to operate on. In doing so, customers can better utilise the hybrid cloud with better efficiency, cost savings and user experience.

Many challenges could occur using traditional storage structures, which hold businesses innovation process back. However, the Software-defined Native Storage Container operates to work towards a solution for those challenges, with the ability to merge storage services and run them on physical, virtual or public clouds.

Red Hat’s solution has many new features including a versatile storage platform for containers, allowing customers to manage, scale and upgrade their storage needs using a single storage plan helping to achieve greater storage efficiency and cost savings.

Additionally, it offers support for all core infrastructure elements of the container platform including registration of the solution, logging and metrics. This gives the storage admins a single integrated platform with simple management and support, to help them be a more efficient working company.

Ranga Rangachari, vice president and general manager of Storage at Red Hat, said: “As enterprises deploy containers, many see a need for storage solutions designed specifically for these types of systems. Red Hat Container-Native Storage, optimized for multi/hybrid cloud deployments with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, offers that.

“The addition of support for a broad range of storage workloads, the support for the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform’s core infrastructure pieces, and increased persistent volume density are key features to help customers support present and future datacenters, and all further strengthen the tight integration of Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.”

In addition to the new storage solution, Red Hat is also planning to bring out a new OpenShift Container Platform, with Container-Native Sotrage Test Drive. Bringing out this creation will allow customers to use OpenShift distributions across the public cloud.

Red Hat’s Container-Native Storage 3.6 is available now.