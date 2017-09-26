SUSE pushes open source SDS as solution to vendor lock-in

Kubernetes, Software Defined Storage, and a closer relationship with SAP all revealed at SUSECON.

The recently 25 year old company SUSE is hoping that its open source based Software Defined Storage (SDS) can break customer lock-in.

SUSE Enterprise Storage 5 has had a raft of new capabilities added to it so that IT organisations can hopefully reduce the costs involved with running their storage infrastructures.

Based on the Luminous release of the Ceph open source project, the latest release will include a new BlueStore native object storage backend, with the company saying that the latest version offers up to “double the write performances of previous releases,” in addition to offering “significant” reductions in I/O latency.

The latest release is also said to be offering increased disk space efficiency of a fault-tolerant solution, courtesy of erasure coding for replicated block devices and CephFS data. An expanded advanced graphical user interface is said to lower operational cost thanks to it using the openATTIC open source storage management system.

There’s now enhanced Salt integration and production support for the NFS Gateway exporting RADOS object gateway so that legacy file applications that require a filesystem interface to access Amazon S3 or Swift data can do so.

The company’s product also now offers a disk-to-disk backup solution, claiming that it is cheaper that traditional proprietary offerings due to it operating on industry-standard hardware that runs on open source software.

With the company holding its SUSECON event, it should come as no surprise that this is far from its only announcement. SUSE CaaS Platform 2 and a preview of the Cloud Application Platform were also revealed.

The CaaS Platform 2 is a container management platform that’s based on Kubernetes technology and the Cloud Application Platform is based on both Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes tech.

The latest CaaS Platform now offers Helm for the deployment and management of large-scale applications. Kubernetes version 1.7 and updated SUSE MicroOS have been added to hopefully improve security and hardware support, and there’s also pre-defined deployment configurations from AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

In further news, SUSE and SAP are working more closely together and SUSE is now being used to power SAP Cloud Platform in SAP data centres.

“Customers expect extremely high levels of reliability, scalability and performance, and SUSE has worked closely with SAP to help ensure that SUSE OpenStack Cloud and Enterprise Storage with SAP Cloud Platform deliver exactly that,” said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE chief technology officer.

“Our shared roots run deep, as SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications has long been a leading platform for SAP solutions on Linux. Today, SUSE also collaborates with SAP within the Cloud Foundry Foundation and shares a vision for the convergence of Kubernetes, containers and Cloud Foundry technologies. Through it all, SUSE’s mission is to continue to be the best platform and open source technology provider for running SAP applications, services and workloads.”