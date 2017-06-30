Veeam, Nutanix team to chase $7.5bn HCI market

Veeam and Nutanix have expanded their partnership to target the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market worth $7.5bn by 2021.

Veeam and Nutanix have taken their partnership to the next level, with Veeam providing a Premier Availability solution for Nutanix’s virtualised environments.

The partnership is expected to deliver digital transformation support for businesses using the Always-On Enterprise solution.

In order to accelerate this, Veeam integrates Nutanix AHV in its Availability Suite giving enterprise customers the ability to deploy digital transformation strategies that will deliver an effective digital experience.

Both Veeam and Nutanix targeted the hyper-converged infrastructure market, which will be worth $7.5 billion by 2021, according to IDC.

Eric Sheppard, RD, IDC said: “HCI has become one of the fastest growing segments of the enterprise infrastructure market by enabling new levels of agility and operational efficiencies within key parts of the data centre infrastructure market.

“Veeam’s support for Nutanix AVH brings a proven availability platform to this growing market at a time when hyper-converged solutions are increasingly deployed to support mission critical business applications, and thus in need of just such a platform.”

As a provider of Availability Solutions, Veeam offers its solution for all applications and data.

This is to help organisations accelerate IT deployments and also simplify IT management, while creating a more agile way to deploy new business services.

Following the new integration, Veeam will also become a Strategic Technology Partner within Nutanix’s Elevate Alliance Partner Program with the inclusion of a featured app in Nutanix Marketplace.

Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President, Veeam said: “As we continue to make greater inroads in the hybrid cloud segment, we understand that our customers now require solutions that span both their on-premises and cloud IT environments. We are excited to be the premier Availability solution for supported Nutanix virtualised environments.”

Both initiatives are expected to increase the two companies’ ecosystem, whilst also continuously expanding the support for digital transformation deployments to customers and partners.