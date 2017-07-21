Citrix adds virtual apps & desktops to Google Cloud

Citrix and Google have boosted their partnership to provide virtual desktops on Google Cloud for customers embracing cloud in digital workspaces.

Google and Citrix have extended their partnership to bring virtual desktops to Google Cloud.

In plans to appeal to customers that are looking to deploy both hybrid and public cloud for digital workspaces, customers can now use Citrix Cloud platform on Google Cloud. Applications and desktops, as well as cloud-optimised endpoints, are provided to enable customers to manage secure digital workspaces.

Steve Blacklock, VP of Global Strategic Alliances, Citrix said: “Companies of all sizes across all industries around the world have an amazing opportunity to embrace cloud transformation and empower their people to work securely from anywhere using digital workspaces.

“Our customers are asking Citrix and Google to work more closely together to deliver innovative solutions from the cloud to help them embrace the future of work.”

Citrix and Google have also delivered new integrations, which are now available between Citrix ShareFile and Google G Suite that enable follow-me-data when using Citrix workspace solutions.

The ShareFile integration with G Suite provides the secure sharing of files via Gmail and a ShareFile connector to Google Drive. The companies are to also add additional integrations such as Google Cloud Launcher availability for ShareFile.

The second integration unveils the availability of Citrix NetScaler CPX on Google Cloud. It is also expected to be made available in the Google Cloud Launcher marketplace by the end of the year.

Citrix’s Cloud Services combined with Google Cloud will give customers the opportunity to easily add virtual apps and desktops that run on Google Cloud, with provided access to use them alongside the G Suite productivity suite.

Developers will also be able to use NetScaler CPX to build and scale secure applications in the cloud easily. This is delivered based on Google Cloud’s emphasis on containers and its Kubernetes orchestration system.

Nan Boden, Head of Global Technology Partners, Google Cloud said: “Our collaboration with Citrix will help businesses of all types accelerate their transition to the cloud including the desktop infrastructure and applications that they want to use.”

Both companies will continually work on delivering secure and end point solutions for digital workspaces, using Citrix Receiver for Chrome 2.4 which was recently announced along with Google’s Chrome Browser support for Citrix on XenApp.