VMworld Europe 2017 – Connecting People, Workspace One and Security

On day one at VMworld Europe 2017 a better-connected cloud platform is Pat Gelsinger’s focus.

Housed at Barcelona’s Fira Gran Via once again, VMworld 2017 kicked off and VMware had plenty to discuss around its cloud development and connecting platforms, along with other interesting announcements.

Held only weeks after the VMWorld 2017 event in Las Vegas, there was only slight speculation around the announcements expected to be made in Barcelona, but VMware didn’t disappoint, bringing to the stage its latest partners and discussing how the cloud will change the way businesses work forever more.

Opening the Keynote at the VMWorld 2017 Europe event, Pat Gelsinger CEO of VMware took to the stage and said: “Tech is breaking out of tech, every industry is having the excitement mundane moment.”

Making a point of it being his 37th year in the technology industry and fifth as CEO of VMware, Gelsinger revealed a number of new projects and updates VMware has been working on alongside partners like IBM and Intel.

Gelsinger outlined early on the essence of VMWare’s strategy is directly concerning their customers, he said: “VMware’s strategy has always been, any device with any application, with any cloud built in with intrinsic security.

“Helping out customers to deliver applications that transform their businesses is what we want to do.”

Creating a connected cloud platform is a vital aim of VMware’s, with business transformation at the heart of its strategy, to better connect business attributes on premises and within the cloud to transform how they operate.

On the back of having a connected cloud platform, mobility around the cloud was discussed at the keynote. VMware want to ensure cloud mobility is accessible across all platforms and customers can use their data wherever they are, on whatever device with a seamless system, at anytime.

As well as better connecting existing cloud platforms, VMware has announced increasing the transformation of the Telco network bringing the cloud and Telco world closer together than ever before with the likes of Vodafone. Gelsinger said: “We’ve seen the cloud world and Telco world move closer together.”

VMware looks to increase the growth of edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT) across every device that Gelsinger outlined “a key aspect of tech breaking out of tech.”

Increasing growth of IoT and Edge Computing has led to IT to take on a more decentralised structure that Gelsinger believes “will continue over the next few years.” Together, the two are a force of decentralisation where physical world meets digital.

Among the announcements in Europe today, VMware revealed the Workspace One platform, which Gelsinger described as the “widest ecosystem across the industry.” The integrated platform simply and securely manages any application across any device from cloud to providers.

Read More: Dell EMC customers to benefit from VMware Solutions through IBM Cloud

VMware’s vision of ‘any device, any application, anywhere’ unleashes the potential of better connecting people around the world however this is difficult with lots of different devices, cloud services and security barriers.

Along the topic of security, Gelsinger outlined the need for better security in the cloud system especially in the digital age today after numerous cyber-attacks around the world in the last year. As security becomes increasingly important to businesses, Gelsinger discussed how to protect and manage this in the fast paced tech sector.

Chartering security as “The most important topic of all” Gelsinger talked to the thousands gathered at Gran Via about developing a secure infrastructure by working closely with an integrated ecosystem and consistent cyber hygiene. A key point he made was to practice the basics and said doing so can “truly change the game in security.”

VMware’s “leading industry” security approach looks to help customers secure data, automate authority of it and secure its operations using an environment specific to them to satisfy their needs. With GDPR on the horizon, just 250 days from now, Gelsinger asked the crowd if they were ready, as it will impact thousands globally.

Concluding his keynote speech for Tuesday, Gelsinger said: “We are just thrilled with the innovations that we have on the way. We’re going to innovate so you can realise your business potential and what is possible in a way that never was before. Together, we can shape a future.”