10 Best Winter Gadgets

Winter is just around the corner and what better way to prepare for the frosty conditions than investing in some wintry gadgets to get through the season.

It will soon be that time of year again, the autumn leaves will scattered along the streets, snow will eventually start to fall and you’re going to need to get those hats and scarves out before you freeze to death.

Wouldn’t life be easier if there were technology that could help you? That’s where you’re in luck, there are plenty of gadgets you can get your hands on before the winter weather really kicks in. Besides, it is only 11 weeks until Christmas! Here, we’ve pulled together a list of the best gadgets to grab this winter, to avoid those nasty colds, chilly toes and still stay in style.

1. The Heat is On (Or Not!)

Let’s start at the very beginning, before you leave even the house. Smart technology is the future, and it’s giving your house a future too with the use of a smart thermostat. Definitely one to invest for in the house, to make sure the heating is used in the most effective and efficient way so it’s warm when you’re home and cool when you’re out.

Costing a slight small fortune of £199, the smart thermostat works by using its in-built artificial technology to learn its owners patterns and use this data to predict when to turn the heating on or off. It will know what time you’ll be home and will warm the house accordingly, and vice versa when the house is empty – off goes the heating!

And, if that wasn’t enough it can also keep you cool in the summer! So, potentially a small fortune initially but saving you pennies in the long run, definitely one to put on your list to Santa this year.

2. Smart Jacket

As you’re leaving, forget that big winter trench coat that keeps you warm on your outdoor walk but brings on a sweat during tube, train or car travel and invest in a Flexwarm. Whether it’s a body warmer, vest or full jacket Flexwarm has them all on offer, starting at a price of $64.

Simple purchase the jacket, download the app and control the heating like you would at home for central heating. Flexwarm’s technology heats up the back and chest right down to one degree, if that wasn’t an accurate enough heater I don’t know what is.

The benefits that come with Flexwarm are amazing; it’s fashionable, lightweight, heated to preference and at an affordable price if compared to high street brands. Suitable for all occasions, winter to spring it’s a steal!

3. Touch Gloves

If you were to ask yourself what is the first thing you do in a morning, I can guarantee a good percentage of the population would get their phone out. So of course, it is a necessity that such technology was created. Brought at a bargain price of just £4.99, Amazon has the smart gloves in stock ready for you to get your hands on.

Touch screen gloves have been around for a while now, but nevertheless a great investment this winter if they’re not something in your wardrobe already!

Whether you’re walking and texting, watching your favourite show on catch up or browsing the news AGloves brings a new generation of winter warms with a touch compatible tip so mobile phones can still be used in the coldest of conditions, without you getting frostbite.

What about staying warm at work?