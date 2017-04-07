Adobe teases video of app that could help in taking better selfies

The picture editing application is powered by Adobe Sensei, its AI platform.

Adobe is looking to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to make selfies more beautiful and less embarrassing.

The company has teased a video that shows a person taking a selfie and using an app to tweak the picture so that it looks neat and clean.

The video shows tools for editing, depth adjustment, automatic masking, etc. The picture editor application also shows feature called “Style Transfer” which allows users to copy style from other photographs and place them on their own photographs.

For some time, Adobe’s research team has been developing the application, powered by Adobe Sensei, its home-grown artificial intelligence. The application it is developing has not been named yet.

Adobe is using its Sensei platform on its Creative Cloud tools and its Marketing and Document Cloud services. The video is a demonstration of the AI’s capabilities as an intelligent picture editor.

The company has not hinted about the release date of the application. But, it noted that it is a peek into the future potential of mobile portrait photography.

By integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning into photography, Adobe is poised to create an application that can transform bad portraits into good ones.

The company said: “By combining perspective effect editing, automatic, software-only photo masking, and photo style transfer technology, we’re able to transform a typical selfie into a flattering portrait with a pleasing depth-of-field effect that can also replicate the style of another portrait photo.”

Gizmodo reported in last July, Adobe Research along with Princeton University were working on a new image processing algorithm, which can correct distortions and wrapping created when one takes a selfie just few feet away from the lens.