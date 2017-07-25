AI set to hit the Premier League with STATS Edge

Data based off some of the biggest teams around the world is being put to work with a new AI platform.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, and Bayern Munich, these are just some of the football teams that can now be analysed by artificial intelligence.

STATS, a sports data and intelligence focused company, has released STATS Edge, a search and analytics application that uses AI to help football teams to find video clips and analyse patterns in a game.

The purpose of this is so that analysts can assess a team’s strengths and weaknesses on the fly, even choosing to focus on particular aspects of a game.

The company’s product uses data from the Premier League, Championship, La Liga, Ligue de Football Professionnel, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Qatar Stars League, the Champions League, and more.

STATS Edge works by unifying football data and video through the UI, was developed in partnership with some of the top clubs across Europe, and basically hands users the ability to search across players, teams, styles, set plays and more to analyse the game.

“It’s increasingly difficult for clubs to process and analyse all the relevant data points available and distil complex information into timely, accurate insight,” said Kenneth Fuchs, STATS’ CEO.

“On top of that, traditional analytics don’t always speak the visual language of players and coaches. We’ve applied computer vision and artificial intelligence to bring new levels of context and efficiency to teams already using video for their match preparations. It’ll save them time, allow them to develop proprietary results, and help get them the information to make, share and track the best decisions.”

The AI addition to the technology gives the ability to do things like analyse set plays, so by specifying a zone on the field and other variables, a manager and analyst can access in-depth analysis and corresponding videos.

The company gives the example of an analysis of an opponent’s set play, saying that target zones can be identified and then linked to the most dangerous players and their shooting or goal efficiency.

the product is said to offer over 200 predefined search terms, an AI engine, and can be used in online or offline modes.