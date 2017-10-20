Internet of ThingsCognitive Computing Back to Home

CBI calls for AI commission to prepare for robot revolution

Increase / Decrease text size
CBI calls for AI commission to prepare for robot revolution
Previous ArticleWhat your workers think: Why UK businesses shouldn’t fear automation
Next ArticleAttack of the Clones – can you trust your machines?

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Qualcomm drives smart with Mercedes AMG, boosts wireless power with SenseTime
4 hours ago
Internet killing botnet could control a million devices
4 hours ago
Intel invests $60m in cybersecurity, AI and self-driving startups
4 hours ago
Attack of the Clones – can you trust your machines?
5 hours ago
CBI calls for AI commission to prepare for robot revolution
5 hours ago
What your workers think: Why UK businesses shouldn’t fear automation
5 hours ago
Visa builds new platform for banking biometrics
7 hours ago
Poppy Appeal gets the contactless treatment
9 hours ago
Has SAP fallen from cloud nine?
9 hours ago
LG, Qualcomm 5G & autonomous car partnership boosts share prices
1 day ago
UK fintech shrugs off Brexit fears and nears record investment
1 day ago
BBC reports new foray into AI and machine learning
1 day ago
The CPaaS approach to better business messaging
1 day ago
Crossing the transformation chasm – the role of managed services
1 day ago
Machine learning moves from hype to reality as UK CIOs see ROI
1 day ago
CISOs find cybersecurity is sabotaging productivity
1 day ago