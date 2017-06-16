Internet of ThingsCognitive Computing Back to Home

Why Cognitive-First Applications Will Define the B2B World

Increase / Decrease text size
By Mark Armstrong, MD & VP, EMEA & APJ at Progress
B2B applications
Previous ArticleHow to deliver complex digital products, manage DevOps & and large scale change
Next ArticleRSA CTO: Cyber hypochondria can lead to a fatal business heart attack

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Top 30 Under 30 in Cloud
2 months ago
RSA CTO: Cyber hypochondria can lead to a fatal business heart attack
7 hours ago
Why Cognitive-First Applications Will Define the B2B World
8 hours ago
How to deliver complex digital products, manage DevOps & and large scale change
8 hours ago
Amazon buys Whole Foods for $13.7bn – proof shoppers still want bricks-and-mortar
8 hours ago
Western Digital faces legal battle over sale of Toshiba NAND technology
9 hours ago
Facebook to use AI technology to fight terrorist propaganda
12 hours ago
AI in CRM to boost UK business revenues by 900% in next four years, says Salesforce
13 hours ago
Accenture joins with quantum computing start-up to fight disease
14 hours ago
Google faces first EU fine for search practices – and it could top €1bn
15 hours ago
The intelligent approach to business growth
1 day ago
Equinix explores the digital edge with new Amsterdam data centre
1 day ago
Alibaba shares eco-friendly data centre cooling tech with OCP
1 day ago
UCL Ransomware Cyber Attack – Education needs educating about cyber security
2 days ago
AIG and IBM to use blockchain for a ‘smart’ insurance policy
2 days ago
Finastra, IBM to drive digital banking with cloud, Watson and blockchain
2 days ago
Cloud-based security market to hit $9bn in 2020
2 days ago