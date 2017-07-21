Internet of ThingsCognitive Computing Back to Home

Why the explosion of AI can no longer be ignored by businesses

Increase / Decrease text size
By Dr Joseph Reger, CTO, Fujitsu EMEIA
Previous ArticleNewcastle University has first class response to cyber spoof
Next ArticleMoneysupermarket fined £80,000 for illegal email spamming

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Lyft plans to build own self-driving tech to rival Uber & Google
11 hours ago
Moneysupermarket fined £80,000 for illegal email spamming
11 hours ago
Why the explosion of AI can no longer be ignored by businesses
11 hours ago
Newcastle University has first class response to cyber spoof
11 hours ago
PayPal boosts ties with JPMorgan Chase and Citi
11 hours ago
Boring critics got it wrong – Elon Musk is well on his way to making hyperloop a reality
11 hours ago
7 amazing technologies in Bill Gates’ house
13 hours ago
7 incredible Bill Gates predictions for future technology
14 hours ago
Machine learning and robotics to take 30% of bank jobs
15 hours ago
Citrix adds virtual apps & desktops to Google Cloud
17 hours ago
Microsoft chases down AWS as Azure doubles revenues
18 hours ago
Appian boosts automation with robotic digital workforce
1 day ago
Top 10 biggest blockchain players
1 day ago
UEBA: Finding the cyber security norm with data science & machine learning
1 day ago
Why true transformation starts (or could end) with operations
2 days ago
Qualcomm reports steep decline in profits and revenue
2 days ago