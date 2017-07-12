The future of humans & machines: More “digital conductors” than Cyborg overlords

Are we going to be looking at some physical merging of human and machine, or will they just make everything better?

Many of the great technicians and commentators of our time have commented on what the relationship between human and machine will look like in the future, now Dell Technologies has weighed in.

Unfortunately, the report entitled ‘The Next Era of Human-Machine Partnerships’ by the Institute for the Future and Dell Technologies, is light on the kind of cyborg augmentation that comes to mind when you think about human-machine but doesn’t skimp on the impact that technology will have on the businesses.

The main forecasts from the report point to a future where emerging technology will reshape lives and where society will enter into a new phase in its relationships with machines.

The most prominent characteristics of this will be greater efficiency that helps humans to transcend their limitations, and that humans will become “digital conductors” that will see technology work as an extension of people, giving everyone a helping hand through their daily activities.

The report also says that data-driven matchmaking technologies will help organisations to find the best talent across the world, and that the rapid pace of change will be fast that new industries will be created.

“Never before has the industry experienced so much disruption. The pace of change is very real, and we’re now in a do-or-die landscape. To leap ahead in the era of human-machine partnerships, every business will need to be a digital business, with software at its core,” said Jeremy Burton, chief marketing officer, Dell.

“But organizations will need to move fast and build capacity in their machines, ready their infrastructure and enable their workforce in order to power this change.”

All-in-all, the report suggests a “true partnership” between human and machine that’ll bring all the creativity, and passion from people and augment it with the speed and efficiency of machines.

Artificial Intelligence will personalised by 2030 and integrated AI will help to take care of us in predictive and automated ways.

One of the big worries about the rise of AI is the threat it poses to the human workforce, but instead of predicting that our machine overlords will have us all on the unemployment line, the report says the technology won’t necessarily replace us. Instead, the process of finding work will change and that work will cease to be a place but a series of tasks.

The report says that an estimated 85% of jobs in 2030 haven’t been invented yet, and that the pace of change will make the ability to gain new knowledge more valuable than the knowledge itself.