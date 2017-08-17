Google cashes in on AI neural network startup

Google is a highly influential force in the progress of artificial intelligence, driving innovation as the technology’s popularity increases.

Google has acquired an AI image processing, neural network startup called AIMatter based in Belarus as the tech industry converges on the top trend.

AIMatter is known for an app called Fabby that is based on bringing AI technology to taking selfies, this app allows for customisation of images, enhanced by facial recognition.

The search engine giant has been a strong player in the popular artificial intelligence space, having acquired DeepMind, a company that has been a trail blazer in recent AI achievments.

According to TechCrunch, the popular iOS and Android app Fabby will remain up and running after the acquisition, but a large portion of the AIMatter team will make the move to the ranks of Google.

Specific details of the acquisition have not yet been made public, including the figures and the movement of AIMatter staff that are based in both Europe and the United States.

The photo customisation and filtering app Fabby has cashed in on a niche that has proven to be a major hit globally, with Snapchat leading the way with the popular filters it offers to customise images.

Google has won a reputation for AI innovation through achievements including the 2016 defeat of the world champion Go player, with its AlphaGo program besting the record holder at the time.

AI is set to continue to hold its ground among the topmost tech trends of 2017, with a Gartner report placing the technology alongside virtual reality (VR) and digital platforms required for implanting new, powerful innovations. The neural network concept is a growing trend within artificial intelligence.

Gartner also foresee AI continuing its successful trajectory, as more and more developments are made, and use cases are found and implemented into the enterprise and life more generally. The company has said that AI is set to be the most disruptive over the next ten years. This information comes from the recent Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies for 2017 from Gartner.