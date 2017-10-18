Intel reaches state of AI Nervana with new processors

The new Nervana Neural Processor family from Intel is primed and ready to take major competitor, Nvidia.

Intel has targeted the booming AI space with a set of new AI specific Nervana Neural Processor chips, set to become available before 2017 is out.

Following the acquisition of chip firm, Nervana Systems, Intel has enhanced its deep learning capabilities so as to provide the first ever chips centred on artificial intelligence.

Aiding Intel’s AI endeavours, Facebook is set to be a part of the process by providing its expertise in the popular technology. Facebook is also hard at work on AI, boasting an entire research department devoted to the development to enhancing cognitive capabilities.

Nvidia is a prime opponent in this space, and these bold moves appear to show the company’s intention to stand its ground by making a major AI play.

Naveen Rao, corporate VP of Intel’s Artificial Intelligence Products Group, said: “Machine Learning and Deep Learning are quickly emerging as the most important computational workloads of our time. These methods allow us extract meaningful insights from data.”

The tech company outlined a target last year to massively enhance its artificial intelligence performance, specifying that it intended to multiply it by 100 times by 2020.

In a blog post, Brian Krzanich, CEO, Intel, said: “The Intel Nervana NNP promises to revolutionize AI computing across myriad industries. Using Intel Nervana technology, companies will be able to develop entirely new classes of AI applications that maximize the amount of data processed and enable customers to find greater insights – transforming their businesses.”

Intel is placing a firm grip on AI, expecting deep learning and machine learning to play essential roles in the future of industry.

At the WSJDLive event, Brian Krzanich, said: “These systems also offer tremendous market opportunity and are on a trajectory to reach $46 billion in industry revenue by 2020. At Intel, we’re pioneering in these areas with research and investments in hardware, data algorithms and analytics, acquisitions, and technology advancements.”