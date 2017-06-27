Nvidia drives AI driverless cars with Volvo & Volkswagen

Nvidia has partnered with several automotive companies in plans to develop AI self-driving technology for advanced deep learning.

Nvidia has stepped up in the race to develop advanced self-driving technology with artificial intelligence. The US-based technology company has partnered with a number of different automotive companies in plans to further expand on the different technologies it has to offer.

Nvidia is collaborating with Volkswagen in order to develop advanced AI systems with deep learning. IT experts at Volkswagen’s data lab have been exploring the possibilities to use deep learning in both corporate and mobility services.

Volkswagen has set up a start-up support program which, together with Nvidia, will support five start-ups starting from this year. The program is expected to provide international start-ups with technical and financial support for those developing machine and deep learning applications for the automotive industry.

Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia said: “AI is the most powerful technological force of our era. Thanks to AI, data centres are changing dramatically and enterprise computing is being reinvented.

“Nvidia’s deep learning solutions will enable Volkswagen to turn the enormous amounts of information in its data centres into valuable insight, and transform its business.”

The two companies will also take to supporting STEM students with a new “Summer of Code” camp where it will offer students with IT, mathematics or physics knowledge with the opportunity to develop deep learning methods.

Nvidia has also partnered with Volvo Cars and Autoliv, which will all work together with Zenuity, an automotive software development venture, to develop next-generation self-driving car technologies.

In plans to develop their own software development, Volvo Cars, Autoliv and Zenuity will make use of Nvidia’s AI Drive PX car computing platform. Together, the companies will then create systems built to utilise deep learning in order to recognise objects in their environment, potential threats and navigate safely.

Nvidia’s Drive PX system is designed to enable a full 360-degree real-time awareness to adjust to the changing circumstances. The vehicles that will be built on the computing platform are expected to go on sale by 2021.

The company has also formed a partnership with ZF and Hella to deliver AI technology with the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) safety ratings using Nvidia’s Drive PX AI platform.

The platform will offer NCAP safety and self-driving capabilities on a single platform ready for production, enabling both ZF and Hella to develop software for scalable systems that connect advanced imaging and radar sensor technologies for self-driving vehicles.

Jan Carlson, Chief executive, Autoliv said: “With Nvidia, we now have full access to the leading AI computing platform for autonomous driving. Autoliv, Volvo Cars and Nvidia share the same vision for safe, autonomous driving.

“This cooperation will further advance our leading ADAS and autonomous driving offerings to the market.”