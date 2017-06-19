Qualcomm lines up new AI partnership in IoT drive

Will AI and IoT prove to be the biggest trends in the near tech future?

Qualcomm is set to work with Naver in a new AI partnership, aiming to introduce IoT devices with artificial intelligence at its core.

Line, a subsidiary of Naver, is set to release a voice-recognition speaker called Wave, which uses the power of the voice-activated, new AI platform Clova.

The new speaker set to be launched by Line will house the Qualcomm APQ8009 QUAD-CORE 1.3GHz Snapdragon 212 platform.

This move is not the first instance of Qualcomm showing interest in the vast and growing world of IoT, having recently revealed its own Mesh Networking Platform, focussed on improving domestic IoT devices.

Naver CEO, Han Seong-sook said: “We expect the partnership with Qualcomm will help us boost the Clova-based AI system platform ecosystem… We will continue to improve Clova’s features and build a market for related services, aiming at shifting the paradigm to the era of AI.”

Other recent announcements from Qualcomm include a smart audio platform, and a chipset specifically for audio devices. The company’s interest in artificial intelligence is also seen here as the new, smart platform is geared towards speakers that function using AI.

The Internet of Things is also consistently in the sights of Qualcomm, having patented a blueprints and design details for ‘The Internet of Shoes’. As the name given by the company suggests, Qualcomm is interested in the potential market for connected shoes.

Details of the patent show that the design would allow the shoes to charge while walking, and monitor pulse, blood pressure, and body temperature using a variety of sensors and monitors. Gartner has estimated that the wearables space is set to explore, reaching $72 billion by 2020.