A CPU (Central Processing Unit) is an essential microprocessor embedded in every single computer to process information. The CPU carries out the instructions of a computer program by performing logical, control, I/O and arithmetic operations.

In gaming, a CPU processor is important as it is responsible for processing the game’s instructions and processing input from the player. Depending on the type of game it is, some may require a more powerful CPU.

Have an interest in gaming?

Intel Core i5-7600K

As the latest processor to be released from Intel’s recent launch of Kaby Lake processors, the K-series Core i5 is now classified as the top of the range and one of the best CPUs for gaming.

Major enhancements to this model include improvements in the 14nm processor that enables Kaby Lake to clock around 300MHz higher than the Skylake 15-6600K, which is good for almost eight percent more performance in CPU limited situations.

The per watt performance, single-core multi-core performance and the power efficiency together are each individually higher than the previous generation i5’s. Specifically useful for gamers, is the efficiency of better performance in rendering applications and video editing software.

Due to the higher base and boost clock added to the i5-7600K, it is able to overclock better than majority of the processors currently in the market.

It includes four cores, four threads, 3.8GHz of base clock and 4.2GHz of boost clock. The high standards in terms of performance levels will serve gamers very well.

Intel’s Core 15-7600K can be purchased online at Intel.co.uk from £229.72.

AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Up next in the best CPU for gaming list is AMD’s answer to rival Intel’s processor line.

The Ryzen processor uses Zen microarchitecture which is based on a 14nm FinFET manufacturing process and also utilises a new AM5 socket.

It also includes AMD’s new Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT) technology, with two threads utilised per core.

The AMD Ryzen 7 1800X is one that has been designed to suit those that require a CPU which is competent for gaming, and also built to handle multi-core tasks such as video production and streaming.

Although, the overclocking and single core performance specs of this CPU are less efficient than that of Intel’s i5-7600K, the inclusion of other features makes it one that enables games developers and system programmers to approach software design in a new way entirely.

Intel Core i7-6950X

Intel’s second mention on this best CPU for gaming list, with the Broadwell-E core 17-6950X billed as a 10 core processor with 20 threads, making it part of Intel’s Extreme Edition line of launches.

The Broadwell-E includes better memory support, with the addition of multipliers which are available to fine-tune performance.

However, the main unique selling point of this model is the extra two cores, all pure and simple meaning it provides 25 percent better performance than the previous generation 6950X.

The CPU family delivers platform scalability with up to 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes and support for high speed storage, up to 4 discrete graphics cards, and Thunderbolt technology.

The CPU family is the first to feature the new Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology, which boosts the processor frequency to deliver maximum application performance.

An Extreme Edition gaming experience, means an extreme retail price. It can be purchased on the Intel website from £1,621.98.

