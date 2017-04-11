Fan creators to make money from Minecraft games with new marketplace

It will also roll out a new marketplace for the game.

Technology giant Microsoft is set to launch a new marketplace and currency within Minecraft games.

The move will allow companies to sell their original content and creations to millions of game players.

Set for roll out in the spring, the new additions will see nine businesses selling feature packs within Minecraft, Bloomberg reported.

The offerings will include new storylines, and in-game activities or landscapes, with prices ranging between about $1 and $10 per creation.

More companies are expected to be allowed by Microsoft to sell their content on the marketplace over the subsequent months.

Microsoft’s Minecraft executive producer John Thornton said: “For the first time we are going to enable creators to come in and put content into our store alongside the same content that Minecraft makes.

“The real impetus is to let creators connect to players and help them make a living on top of Minecraft.”

The new addition is expected to result in a new business model for independent creatives.

BlockWorks, a third-party Minecraft developer, managing director James Delaney said: “For us the big step forward is having a stable platform from which we can build a solid business.

“We know the community over there is huge and they’re pretty desperate for this kind of content.”

In 2014, Microsoft purchased Minecraft as part of its acquisition of software company Mojang AB for $2.5bn.

The Minecraft Marketplace will be rolled out for Windows, iOS, and Android, as well as Apple TV, Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR virtual reality platforms.

Microsoft’s own Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation games consoles are excluded from the offering.

Thornton said: “If we have content that shows up that everybody agrees is of significant value that a consumer might want to pay more than that, we’ll have that conversation. Ultimately it’s up to the creator to decide.”

The new currency to be included as part of the launch consists of coins that can be purchased using a supported device featuring an app store, such as iOS, Android or Windows, the publication reported.

Present in a user’s Microsoft Xbox Live virtual wallet, the coins can be used for marketplace transactions on any platform.