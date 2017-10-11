Dell Technologies gambles $1bn on IoT future

Dell Technologies is betting on IoT for its long-term strategy.

Dell Technologies has thrown down the IoT gauntlet with a major $1 billion IoT research and development initiative, as well as a whole new IoT division involving new products, labs and partner program.

This massive IoT investment from Dell Technologies will be spread across a three year period, with the new division set to be headed by the VMware CTO, Ray O’Farrell. The IoT Solutions Division will combine internally developed technologies with offerings from the vast Dell Technologies ecosystem to deliver complete solutions for the customer.

“Dell Technologies has long seen the opportunity within the rapidly growing world of IoT, given its rich history in the edge computing market,” said O’Farrell.

“Our new IoT Division will leverage the strength across all of Dell Technologies family of businesses to ensure we deliver the right solution – in combination with our vast partner ecosystem – to meet customer needs and help them deploy integrated IoT systems with greater ease.”

At the foundations of this new strategy will be a ‘Distributed Core’ computing model, capable of handling the processing of complex information generated by connected devices in real time.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are set to be integral to the initiative, working in sync with IoT infrastructure for enhanced predictive capabilities of systems.

In terms of product developments, Dell is launching new software called ‘Project Naulitus’, enabling real time querying of data streams from IoT gateways. A VMware driven product called ‘Project Fire’ will also be included, providing simplified management capabilities.

Services related to IoT are a central part of the new initiative from Dell Technologies, these will work in an advisory capacity targeting strategy and deployment.

Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies, said: “IoT is fundamentally changing how we live, how organisations operate and how the world works… Dell Technologies is leading the way for our customers with a new distributed computing architecture that brings IoT and artificial intelligence together in one, interdependent ecosystem from the edge to the core to the cloud. The implications for our global society will be nothing short of profound.”

The advisory and consulting services provided by Dell Technologies as part of this new move will give organisations heightened confidence to embrace IoT. New IoT advisory services will include the implementation of ‘Worldwide Herd’, consulting services for performing analytics on geographically dispersed data. According to Dell Technologies, this will become increasingly important to enable deep learning on datasets that cannot be moved for reasons of size, privacy and regulatory concern.