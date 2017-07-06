Ericsson & China Telecom launch IoT platform

China Telecom launches IoT platform with Ericsson to boost global business connectivity.

China Telecom and Ericsson are launching a global management support platform for IoT devices.

The platform known as ‘China Telecom’s IoT Open Platform’ will enable customers to deploy and manage IoT devices that are connected globally. In an attempt to enhance customer experience, the platform will provide solutions and services for several devices.

The companies aim to support enterprises using the platform which is powered by Ericsson’s Device Connection (EDC), to allow businesses around the world to have better access to connectivity.

Magnus Rahm, Head of Global Service Operations, Ericsson, says: “The IoT market is growing very rapidly and we aim to use our expertise in this area to help our customers capitalize on this opportunity.

“Together with China Telecom, we can play a key role in realizing the tremendous potential of the IoT by reinventing processes, creating new services, and capturing new revenue.”

The platform will offer a means of support to China’s growing businesses by increasing mobility in the region, and providing more efficient business practices in the IoT sector.

It will provide enterprise customers with services to better integrate IoT solutions within their business processes, giving them the opportunity to operate more productivity.

China Telecom will use the platform to drive digital transformation among business industries in China, and other countries that provide substantial opportunity for trade.

The move comes as part of supporting China’s One Belt One Road’ development strategy. This was introduced as a means to boost growth between China and other Eurasian countries, enhancing infrastructure, and increasing connectivity and trade. This in turn will offer more economic growth and opportunities for regional businesses in China to invest and work with other international businesses.

The Ericsson Device Connection Platform currently offers services to over 2,000 enterprise customers globally. This includes working with major vendors such as the Bridge Alliance and the Global M2M Association to improve connectivity across M2M platforms that are beneficial to businesses. The launch with China Telecom will allow both companies to expand their IoT management services globally.