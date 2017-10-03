Intel brings new approach to IoT Scaling and Security

How will Intel’s newest device benefit the IoT market?

Intel has launched a new security device at the Internet of Things World Congress that is designed to bring IoT devices online more quickly.

Intel outlined issues for scaling deployment and security problems, which is what prompted the launch of the Intel Secure Device on Board (Intel SDO).

Intel’s new technology, Intel SDO, is an automated service securely bringing Internet of Things devices online much quicker than the current rate, transforming the process from hours to seconds.

The newest device will enable devices to discover customer’s IoT platform at power-on, for automatic registration. Intel’s model offers a one-to-many, one-time solution that can be integrated into just about every device or platform, getting rid of any pre-loading provisions.

Furthermore, with the new device IoT platform providers with customers hoping to on-board thousands of connected devices will be offer Intel SDO to effectively carry out this aim.

The device was introduced as the market faces problems because IoT devices are added manually at present, involving coordination between multiple teams and the new device changes this with automation and security.

Customers using the device will experience better security levels as Intel SDO increases Intel’s identity solution, Intel Enhanced Privacy ID (EPID), which anonymously authenticates the device and provides an encrypted communication tunnel. This solution aims to prevent hackers across the system.

In addition to the announcement, Intel also stated that Intel SDO is available across the IoT ecosystem. Intel hopes Cloud servers such as Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure will provide integration supporting Intel’s model.

Last year, Spectrum research suggested there would be 50 billion IoT devices by 2020, but with real-time issues of scaling and security more recent research from IHS technology has revealed only 30 million devices will be distributed in that time frame.

Intel hopes the model will solve the issues the IoT industry is facing and said: “With these new offerings, Intel is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions to deliver on the promise of IoT’s potential.”