Qualcomm drives smart with Mercedes AMG, boosts wireless power with SenseTime

Qualcomm forms new AI partnership with SenseTime, whilst driving forward Mercedes partnership further.

Qualcomm strengthens its position in the mobile market partnering with SenseTime to develop artificial intelligence and internet of things solutions.

The tech company has made two announcements across the mobile, including a newly formed partnership with SenseTime and continuing its partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

SenseTime has teamed up with Qualcomm to collaboratively develop AI and Machine Learning solutions for future mobile and IoT products.

Using expertise from both companies, with SenseTime’s knowledge with machine learning models and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon premium, the pair is teaming up to create next generation technology for mobile.

Dr Li Xu, co-founder and chief executive officer, SenseTime, said: “To develop an AI ecosystem, it takes efforts from players in multiple industries. The strategic collaboration between SenseTime and Qualcomm Technologies will advance on-device intelligence by leveraging out algorithm and Qualcomm Technologies’ chipset.

“Together, we’ll push the envelope and extend AI to places that are currently beyond reach. Our strategic collaboration will become a turning point for the whole AI ecosystem.”

Mobile phones and other connected devices, such as cameras, are becoming increasingly smart with the use of AI giving users benefits such as real-time performance, privacy, protection and enhanced reliability and experience.

Qualcomm and SenseTime’s

collaboration is expected to improve both the speed and efficiency of combining algorithm and chipset.

Along with Qualcomm’s new partnership with SenseTime, the US chipmaker has been making deeper connections, in its existing partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

The plans for the existing partnership specifically look into advanced connected car solutions, such as 5G New Radio, cellular vehicle-to-everything technology and Qualcomm WiPower wireless charging.

Focusing specifically on high speed wireless communications, both companies want to continue to develop and test the network technology, as well as implement wireless power transfer to Formula One cars.

Benefits of this developing technology is the speed and efficiency that data can be draw at from the vehicle, in addition to helping to manage the cars performance during race conditions.

In addition Qualcomm and Mercedes will use Qualcomms WiPower model to test new wireless transfer solutions, with the hope of replacing physical connectors with wireless power interfaces. By developing this technology, it can bring benefits to workers in F1 by enabling quick dismantling and reassembling of vehicle parts during repair processes from on track accidents.

Derek Aberle, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. “Working closely with Mercedes, Qualcomm Technologies has been able to fine-tune and advance our technologies under the extreme conditions of a race track to deliver the most cutting-edge solutions for advanced vehicle applications.”

Developing wireless power technology that can be used in vehicles of F1 power could give Qualcomm and Mercedes a competitive edge in the autonomous vehicle market, creating something different to what’s already out there.

Toto Wolff, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, said: “Not only have we worked to develop solutions for the track, which give us a competitive advantage each race weekend, but these projects serve as a laboratory for cutting-edge solutions that will make their way into automotive applications in the near future.

“It’s the perfect demonstration of how the high-tech environment of Formula One can accelerate the development of technologies with applications a long way beyond racing.”