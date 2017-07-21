7 amazing technologies in Bill Gates’ house

What would your house look like if you were the richest person in the world? A couple of pools, 10 kitchens, and a room dedicated to chocolate – you would probably run out of ideas before you ran out of money. Or, as you vie for that richest in the world title, you could look to the current richest man in the world, Bill Gates, for some home improvement inspiration.

Boasting a net worth of over $90 billion, it should not be surprising that Bill Gates boasts a mega-mansion which casts every other mansion, home and shack into the shade. Nicknamed Xanadu 2.0 after the fictional home in Citizen Kane, the 66,000 sq. ft. Lake Washington home took seven years and over $60 million to build.

As co-founder of tech giant Microsoft, it is again no surprise that Gates has packed his crib with some of the most amazing and advanced tech in the world today. So much tech is incorporated in fact, that the house features an estate wide-server system to handle all the gadgets.

Looking at what that server has to handle, CBR runs down seven of the most amazing tech gadgets in the Gates’ homestead.

Gates doesn’t just clean up for guests, he changes his whole house