Intel axes Arudino 101 and Curie module as it steps back from maker boards

Intel exits the maker board market as it axes Arduino 101 and Curie module hardware from further development in maker community.

Intel has announced that it will axe its Arduino 101 board and Curie module.

In separate filings, the company confirmed that the Arduino 101 will be available for order until September 17, 2017 with the final date for shipment listed as December 17, 2017.

Its Curie module will be available until January 17, 2018, while shipment is expected to continue until July 17, 2018.

In what the company describes as “the end-of-life timeline” for its Curie module, Intel says that it will not be updating its Curie Open Developer Kit any further and is currently seeking another manufacturer to continue developing the Arduino 101 board.

Last week, it was reported that Intel axed its wearables division, which includes its health and fitness trackers. Now Intel has taken a step back from the maker board market with the discontinuation of its hardware.

In a statement seen by The Register, a spokesperson said: “Intel remains an enthusiastic supporter of the maker community and maker mindset. We will continue to support tomorrow’s makers through education and community outreach programs such as Maker Share.”

Therefore, it is confirmed that Intel will remain as a member of the maker community but will no longer make the necessary hardware that it previously did.

Intel’s decision follows the announcement of the end of its Edison, Galileo and Joule compute modules last month. The modules are expected to be discontinued later this year.

The killing off of Curie and Arduino 101 potentially puts an end to Intel’s maker expansion until further notice.

The company noted on its developer community forum that “After September 15, 2017, Intel will make its online resources available for review only and maintain availability to the Intel Curie community until June 15, 2020.

“File licensed under open source licences will continue to be generally available in binary and source code on GitHub.”