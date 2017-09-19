Intel, Waymo get behind the driverless wheel

Can Intel and Waymo’s partnership create a fully autonomous vehicle?

Intel has announced it will be working with Waymo to create a driverless car system that doesn’t require any human input.

Chipmaker Intel has worked alongside Waymo to develop the design of its computer platform which allows the autonomous car technology to process information in real-time.

Waymo has already done the majority of its self-driving car development work in-house after starting out as the Google self-driving project. Intel will now work with the company to offer the processing power needed for level 4 and 5 autonomy; high and full automation respectively.

Alphabet’s newest business Waymo said its aim is to make driverless cars safe and easy for people and things to move around and make transport vehicles more efficient and accessible.

John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, said: “Intel’s technology supports the advanced processing inside our vehicles, with the ability to manufacturer to meet Waymo’s needs at scale.”

Waymo’s self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans have been using Intel-based technology since 2015 to operate sensor processing, general compute and connectivity, which will mean real-time decisions for 100% autonomous driving in city conditions.

In March the autonomous vision company Mobileye was acquired by Intel for $15bn and the company looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing industry even more with Waymo.

The partnership between Intel and Waymo began in 2009 when Intel supplied chips for the autonomous programme by Google before collaborating to install and develop autonomous car technology for the Chrysler Minivans.

Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel, said: “Intel’s collaboration with Waymo ensures Intel will continue its leading role in helping realize the promise of autonomous driving and a safer, collision-free future.”

Working together the two companies hope to develop autonomous vehicles that are capable of driving anywhere, in any condition without any human input.

Brian Krzanich said: “Given the pace at which autonomous driving is coming to life, I fully expect my children’s children will never have to drive a car.

“It’s a rapid transformation that Intel is excited to be at the forefront of along with other industry leaders like Waymo.”

In addition to the autonomous car joint venture, the chip giant announced on Monday that it had invested $1bn in artificial intelligence over the past three years.