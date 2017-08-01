Life on mars gets virtual reality treatment from HP

HP are not only helping humans imagine the future, the company intends to use VR to bring businesses into it.

HP is harnessing the power of virtual reality (VR) technology to imagine human life on Mars, as well as bringing the solutions back down to earth for business processes.

Working alongside the likes of Nvidia, HP is launching its HP Mars Home Planet, an experience that is intended to give an insight into what a human population of one million could look like on the red planet.

The experience is set to offer a sense of how humans could manage the planet’s atmosphere and climate through representation of buildings, clothing, and farming processes. This initiative is building upon the Mars 2030 project, a VR experience worked on by NASA.

This project looks into a future in which humans are settled on the planet, having become accustomed with life on Mars.

Gwen Coble, director, Workstations, Thin Clients, Retail Solutions and Immersive Computing, EMEA, HP Inc said: “In 2016, we conquered the International Space Station with our HP ZBook Workstations, powered by NVIDIA Quadro graphics, and now we have our sights set on Mars… Through HP and partner technology, we are unleashing engineers, architects, designers and students to help anticipate and solve the real world problems we’ll face to inhabit Mars one day.”

This project is a part of HP’s overarching VR strategy, which also targets the improvement of the way in which brands approach customers engagement, and carrying out innovative projects more generally.

HP is aiming to accelerate the process of moving from concept to production for businesses by applying its VR technology, aiming to achieve immersive experiences. An array of new hardware including the HP Z VR Backpack has been unveiled for this process.

Some spaces the company foresees use cases for its VR technology include healthcare, product design, and architecture, in addition to training procedures for emergency first response.

Gwen Coble said: “Making the most of this technology requires a collaborative relationship between customers and partners. As a leader in technology, HP is uniting powerful commercial VR solutions including new products like the HP Z VR Backpack, with customer needs to empower VR experiences our customers can use today to reinvent the future.”