Nokia spreads its IoT services WING

Nokia wants to help fast-track entry into the IoT market.

Nokia is trying to make it easier for mobile operators to enter new Internet of Things (IoT) market segments by expanding its WING services.

The Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) is a consultative offering that aims to help mobile operators to find the best vertical market opportunities in a region, whilst also providing the related IoT apps and go-to-market model.

The WING offering targets nine IoT market segments: connected cars, healthcare, logistics and transport, smart cities, utilities, agriculture, retail, smart homes and buildings, and connected industry.

Nokia WING works as a managed service, so once a service is up and running, the service can take care of provisioning, device management and so on.

In addition to adding market entry services, Nokia is also expanding its capabilities in multi-vendor testing services with Nokia TestHub.

Nokia TestHub has had validation testing added to it for both solutions and services, in the lab and in the field, in order to help accelerate commercial IoT launches and cloud, but also eventually 5G.

The company say’s that the service compliments device, network, and application testing. As part of the offering, Nokia will provide “Lab as a Service” to give customers early access to the latest tech from the company.

Friedrich Trawoeger, head of Managed Services at Nokia, said: “IoT deployments are complex, but with our help operators will be able to fast-track their entry into the market as we provide them not only with a ready-to-go-market and business model, but also with a pre-integrated IoT infrastructure, complete service model and go-to-market support services. With our testing services we can ensure smooth launches for our customers, which are critical to maintaining great experience for their customers.”