Samsung secures self-driving permit to compete against Apple and Google

Samsung take a spot in the self-driving sector to compete with Apple and Google.

Samsung has secured a permit allowing them to test self-driving cars in California, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The DMV issued a statement earlier this week saying that it has issued Autonomous Vehicle Testing Permits to a number of companies, including Samsung Electronics.

Earlier this year, Samsung gained permission from South Korean authorities to carry out tests with self-driving cars, with the tech giant now getting the go ahead to tackle the roads in the US.

Being given the green light to use self-driving cars in California means Samsung could potentially begin testing the technology elsewhere in the country, enabling the tech company to compete with rivals Apple and Google.

Samsung’s self-driving car is expected to be fitted with its own sensors and software systems. Back in May, Samsung planned to develop an algorithm within the self-driving car that can drive in difficult weather conditions; however this has not been confirmed for the tests in California.

Despite not disclosing much information of its plans for the testing and developments in the United States, Samsung told Reuters the permit had been secured “in a pursuit of a smarter, safer transportation future.”

Samsung covers many different areas including smartphone, TVs, tablets and home appliances such as washing machines. However, in a statement to Reuters, the tech company said: “Samsung has no plans to enter the car-manufacturing business.

The electronics company will join an extensive list of fellow technology companies already making progress in the self-driving market, including Apple, Google, Nvidia and Uber. As well as technology companies, car vehicle manufacturers are also taking it up a gear looking to develop the technology of their products such as BMW, Volkswagen and Tesla as they develop electric and self-driving cars.