Tech giants fight terror with £100m investment

Will a multi-million pound investment stop extremist content on the web?

Fighting terror propaganda becomes top of the list for tech firms as they invest £100m into projects to protect communities.

The likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Twitter have started to invest huge amounts of money to fight against terror extremism. The tech giants will use the funding for projects online and in local communities.

According to reports by Sky News, terror groups such as ISIS will be targeted by tech companies using the £100m investment, a sum which is not part of the ‘millions’ already plunged into policing and the removal of online terror content.

Although sounding like a huge sum invested by the tech giants, the amount is only a fraction of the combined value of the companies involved.

The £100m investment follows increasing pressure from many governments from across the world, urging for those in tech to do more in the fight against online terror.

Google has already invested £1m to take on hate and extremism on the web, partnering with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) to support the solutions for online and offline.

The partnership between Google and ISD will enable technology companies, academics and charities come together to develop projects to tackle the extremism found on sites. Google outlined the challenge everyone faces and how they plan to tackle the problem.

Kent Walker, Senior Vice President of Policy, Legal Trust & Safety at Google, said: “Addressing the threat posed by violence and hate is a critical challenge for us all. Good has taken steps to tackle extremist content, putting our best talent and technology to the task. We can’t do it alone, but we’re making process.

“Over the next two years, our funding will support technology-driven solutions, as well as grassroots efforts like community youth projects that help build communities and promote resistance to radicalisation.”

Similarly Facebook are also investing ‘millions’, according to Sky News, in technology to remove content but also in communities, which will enable local organisations to respond with their own strategy fit for their business.

It’s unlikely that the significant investment from tech companies will make much difference to the opinions and criticism from politicians, but investment is expected to grow as more companies get on board.