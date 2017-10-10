VMware, SAP to tackle enterprise IoT challenges

Aim is to help improve IoT solutions spanning infrastructure to applications and analytics.

Internet of Things projects aren’t as easy may first appear and the whole area isn’t really taking off as quickly as people predicted, so VMware and SAP want to make it easier.

The two companies said that they will partner to “accelerate and streamline enterprise IoT initiatives” so that the projects can be more quickly deployed, will be scalable, and on-schedule.

“VMware and SAP have a long and rich history of working together to empower our mutual customers to transform their businesses with solutions that help to innovate, simplify and move toward a software-defined enterprise architecture,” said Mimi Spier, vice president, Internet of Things, VMware.

“Today, we extend that relationship with our collaboration to apply our know-how to helping customers successfully deploy and operate their IoT solutions spanning infrastructure to applications and analytics.”

VMware and SAP say that they are collaborating on an “Enterprise IoT-Ready Architecture,” that consists of an infrastructure plane and application plane.

With VMware strong in the area of infrastructure and device management software, and SAP strong in business and enterprise applications and analytics, the two hope to offer mutual customers a wide range of things.

There will be OT-IT integration, holistic analytics, shorter time to value, and it will all be enterprise IT approved, according to the two companies.

“Companies win when they can make intelligent real-time decisions at the edge; SAP Leonardo supports that bold innovation,” said Nils Herzberg, senior vice president, global head, IoT Go-to-Market & Strategic Partnerships for SAP. “As customers start to implement, one obstacle to realizing that vision is tackling infrastructure lifecycle and management outside of the traditional data center. By working with VMware, we are helping mutual customers to create innovative gains while supporting a reliable, maintainable and secure IT platform.”