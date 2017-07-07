Jawbone bites the dust as CEO launches startup

When will we see the next iconic technology brand meet its end?

Jawbone is to be liquidated following an investment boost from an unnamed source after years of battling to remain relevant.

As the rapid rate of technological innovation and advancement claims another victim, the Jawbone name will live on in a new business called the Jawbone Health Club, headed by current CEO Hosain Rahman.

This transition at will involve some original staff moving over to join the new business within clinical health services, exiting the consumer wearbales market. Due to the involvement of this new investor, the company will be new, despite carrying over the name and elements of the Jawbone team.

While original staff are being utilised, there are also new openings listed for software and hardware developers.

The new business has issued an introductory overview of the new business and the intentions driving it: “Jawbone Health is at the forefront of revolutionizing primary care for millions of patients worldwide. Combining more than 20 years of proprietary wearable technology with clinically relevant signals, Jawbone Health connects patients and physicians like never before with continuous, data-driven dialogue. This unique position of daily directed guidance stands to redefine primary care, while helping people live happier, healthier and longer.”

READ MORE: UK tech sector flies high following Brexit with record investment

Tensions have been high for the Jawbone as the wearables industry has continued to recede progressively, with the company continuing to be engaged in a bitter dispute with Fitbit regarding alleged trade secrets theft.

A criminal grand jury has been involved as Fitbit went under investigation. The allegations involved Fitbit poaching employees to ascertain key information. The lawsuit is set to be handled by business consultancy Sherwood Partners.

Jawbone has been a highly recognisable brand name since the 1990s, and its fate indicates that we are likely to see other familiar names come to similar ends as innovation in technology continues to race ahead.