‘Alexa, add organic advocados’ – Ocado adds Amazon Alexa to shopping app

Ocado introduces app with Amazon Alexa that allows you to call out your shopping list.

Ocado will be the first supermarket in the UK to launch an app for Amazon Alexa that allows customers to order their groceries using their voice.

The online supermarket has moved away from traditional supermarket shopping with the help of Amazon’s personal assistant technology Alexa, enabling customers to add or remove existing products in their baskets and recommending products based on what they buy.

Amazon Alexa powers the Amazon Echo smart home speaker, with the new Ocado app set to include a range of features allowing customers to add products to an order, find out what products are in season, track their order and check if a product has already been added to their basket.

Ocado’s new supermarket app will create convenience and flexibility for its customers to shop however they like; either via the app or using voice control.

As well as helping with current purchases, the new app will be able to prompt user by suggesting previously bought items and also make appropriate recommendations for the customer based on what they normally buy.

Furthermore, the app can tell users what products are in season and give them recipe inspiration for the best uses of the groceries.

Lawrence Hene, Marketing and Commercial Director at Ocado, comments: “Grocery shopping should be quick, easy and convenient. Using voice technology, we’ve made it even easier by developing our new app that will enable our customers to add to their Ocado baskets without lifting a finger.

“Consumer demand for increasingly convenient ways to shop is growing rapidly and we’re excited to be the first supermarket in the UK to offer this technology, making customers’ lives ever easier. Alexa will add any item to your Ocado basket simply by asking her to do so. It’s as easy as that.”

The app is available for customers to download as of today via their Amazon accounts.