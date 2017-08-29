Apple, Accenture partner on iOS apps for business

Accenture to create dedicated iOS practice with in-house Apple experts.

Apple and Accenture are set to team up in an effort to help businesses transform how businesses engage with customers via iOS.

The partnership will combine Apple’s iOS with Accenture’s digital transformation expertise, helping companies to unlock new revenue streams, increase productivity, improve customer experience and reduce costs.

A dedicated iOS practice will be created within Accenture Digital Studios in specific locations around the world, each of which will home Apple experts working alongside experts from Accenture. Experts include visual and experience designers, programmers, data architects and scientists and hardware and software designers.

“Starting 10 years ago with iPhone, and then with iPad, Apple has been transforming how work gets done, yet we believe that businesses have only just begun to scratch the surface of what they can do with our products,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“Both Apple and Accenture are leaders in building incredible user experiences and together we can continue to truly modernize how businesses work through amazing solutions that take advantage of the incredible capabilities of Apple’s technologies.”

Accenture and Apple will also work on a new set of iOS tools and services, which will take advantage of the latest Apple technologies and tap into Accenture’s leading digital and analytics capabilities.

Planned services and tools include a new ecosystem service to help clients address the full range of iOS integration requirements to connect to back-end systems, leveraging Accenture’s systems integration expertise and the unique iOS advantages built by Apple with key partners like SAP and Cisco.

The two companies also plan to address the IoT market, with services featuring new tools templates and predesigned code to help clients take greater advantage of the data from IoT platforms in their iOS apps, putting more power into the hands of workers.

Migration services are also in the works, designed to help clients to quickly and easily transfer their existing legacy applications and data to modern iOS apps.

Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and CEO, said, “Based on our experience in developing mobile apps, we believe that iOS is the superior mobile platform for businesses and are excited to be partnering with Apple.

“By combining Accenture’s vast digital capabilities and industry expertise with Apple’s market leadership in creating products that delight customers, we are in a perfect position to help our clients transform the way they work.”