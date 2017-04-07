Grand National odds, tips and possible winners – 5 best betting apps

40 horses, over 4 mile course and 30 fences – the Grand National winner is no sure bet. However, these apps may give you the best odds and tips for winning big at the races.

Tomorrow will see one of the most famous British horse races take place, with 40 or so horses racing over four miles and jumping 30 fences over two laps. All eyes will be on the Aintree, Liverpool racecourse tomorrow, with the Grand National horse race a favourite among both amateur and professional gamblers. Whilst I am a fan of the ‘shut your eyes, spin around and jab a finder at the double-page spread of racers’, many will look to their favourite app to pick a winner.

Helping you find the best deals, bets and tips around, CBR looked at the best apps which could help you win big tomorrow.

Betfair – Bet £20 Get £20

To lure in the Grand National punters, Betfair is offering £20 of free bets for every new customer who places a minimum £20 bet on any Sportbook market at odds of at least 1.5 (1/2).

Also offered is up to seven places on the Grand National with each way edge.

Where Betfair really excels is in the scope and variety of apps offered – depending on factors such as location and sport, its App Directory has all you need in order to place a smart bet. Whether it’s a trading app providing advanced cash-out functionality or automating your betting strategy, Betfair seems to have an app for everything. For those who want to go into the Grand National armed with knowledge, its BetrBets app promises that you don’t need ‘to be a pro to bet like a pro.’

William Hill – Paying Five Places

For the big race, William Hill is offering each way bets win if your horse finishes in the first five. The bookies is also offering Grand National punters a £5 free bet on the Manchester United vs. Sunderland match if you bet £10 on the horse race – perfect for Horse racing and football fans.

Claiming to have the number one betting app in the UK, William Hill’s Sports Betting Android App gives you access to betting features such as accumulators, William Hill “Top Bets” and in-play betting.

Special offers, live sports scores and free bets are just some of the features on offer via the app – for those interested in horse racing, William Hill promises a best odds guarantee. This means that you get the best information and the best prices with Racing Post highlights on the top 10 horses. You can also make multiple horse bets easily right on in the App.

Ladbrokes – Paying Five Places

Like William Hill, Ladbrokes is offering to pay out on the first five horse to finish in Saturday’s race – although the offer only applies to online and mobile.

The Ladbrokes Sports Betting app offer many of the same features as the others, with features like in-play betting and accumulator. Other features include a new Watch and Cash Out feature, which lets you track all your live bets and cash out without interrupting your live stream – the streaming capabilities of the app see thousands of sports streamed live including every La Liga game and ATP tour tennis. For those games and matches which are not streamed, the app provides a match centre which is packed with live stats, graphics and pitch visualisations.

For those looking to pick the winner on Grand National day, the app has integrated tips from the Racing Post experts. Users can get detailed runner information plus PostData, TopSpeed and Spotlight tips for every UK & Ireland race.

Coral – Money Back If Your Horse Falls

As well as offering five places on the National, Coral is also offering new customers £20 in free bets if a £5 bet is placed. Not only that, those betting on the race can expect to see their money returned as a free bet should their chosen horse fall at a fence.

The Coral mobile app lets users place bets in-play on thousands of sports from around the world. Live horse race streaming from all UK races is also a feature, as is daily enhanced prices which are exclusive to the Coral app.

As well as exclusive enhanced prizes via the app, Coral also offers access to a wide range of mobile-optimised slot games. These include its collection of Marvel slot games and exclusives such as Champion of Champions and Cashtro’s Voyage.

Paddy Power – Paying Six Places

Paddy power will pay you if your horse finishes in the first six of the National, while new customers are offered a free £10 on any £10 bet placed.

The Paddy Power Sports app is only for Android, with the app enabling quick access to popular bets, next races and enhanced bets. Similar to others, the app also boasts live stats and visualisations, bringing you live sporting action in real-time. Claiming to offer the fastest bet in-play, the app has features called Flash Markets and a One Touch to speed the betting process.

One huge plus of Paddy Power is its Cash Card Plus. This lets users get their hands on winnings much faster than the usual two to three waiting period required by most bookies. Users can withdraw at an ATM directly from their Paddy Power account, with customers also able to pay for your goods over the counter or online using their winnings. All users have to do now is request a Cash Card PPlus in the My Account area of the app.